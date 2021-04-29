Two Chinese arrested for engaging in galamsey

General News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Two Chinese nationals suspected to be engaging in illegal small-scale mining on the Pra River have been arrested in an operation by the Wassa East District Security Council.



The operation, involving personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the Military was conducted at Atieku in the same district.



The two Chinese were said to mining in the Pra River with impunity.



Eight out of the ten Chinese illegal miners who were on site quickly fled upon seeing the team, leaving behind the two who were subsequently arrested.



Some illegal mining equipment including washing machines, generators and many others were found at their site close to the River.



The two have since been sent to the Wassa East District Police Command where the seized equipment are being kept.



The Police is currently on a manhunt for the remaining eight who are on the run.



The operation comes on the heels of a communique from the government that an operation to rid galamseyers off water bodies has been activated.



Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources who just ended a two-day working tour of the Western Region left with a charge on MMDCEs to go hard on illegal small scale mining.



