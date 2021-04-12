TwitterGhana is Trending number 1 and here's why

You are here: HomeNews2021 04 12Article 1230496

A number of users on Twitter have been reacting to the news the social media platform will establish its presence in Africa with a headquarters situated in Ghana.

In a blog post shared by Twitter Inc. Founder, Jack Dorsey the company plans to expand its operations and workforce in emerging markets such as Africa to attract more users.

The news has since been met with varying reactions on the platform with hashtag #TwitterGhana topping the trends amid numerous engagements.

“The continent has always been near and dear to our hearts. And now, Africa is officially HOME. We’re pulling up to Ghana. Have the Jollof ready, abeg #TwitterInGhana,” one user wrote.

Another said; “Could not be more excited about this. Engineers in Ghana, we will share the job postings very soon! #TwitterGhana”

Making the initial disclosure via a post shared on Monday April 12, Jack Dorsey wrote; “Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and @NAkufoAddo.”

Responding to the news, Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo said the decision to set up a headquarters was critical for the country’s development in the technology sector.

“The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov’t and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country.”

“As I indicated to @jack in our virtual meeting of 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the development of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector. These are exciting times to be in, and to do business in Ghana,” President Akufo-Addo expressed.

