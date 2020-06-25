General News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Twitter users 'roast' Gabby Otchere-Darko over earth tremor comment

Gabby Otchere-Darko has come under the grill of Ghanaians following a comment he made on social media after parts of Accra experienced an earth tremor on the night of June 24, 2020.



According to him, the tremor which occurred thrice in a space of 15 minutes exposed the vulnerability of humans on earth while calling on the need for individuals to “mend our ways on this earth”.



He wrote on Twitter, “The earth tremor shook all of us. The earth spoke to us 3x to expose our vulnerability as earthly beings. Covid-19 exposed the limited-ness of our defence systems as earthlings. Something more powerful somewhere is talking to us. We must listen and mend our ways on this earth.”



However, Twitter users did not take it lightly on the president's cousin as they asked him to channel his advice to the Akufo-Addo-led government with regards to corruption.



Ghanaian social media users on Twitter, who seemed to be dissatisfied with government, lashed out in anger.



“Tell ur uncle. At his age, the interest of the nation should be his priority. U politicians messed up the nation,” a user stated.



“That you're very right we need to change our ways but are you and your fellow corrupt politicians ready to do the needful.”



Another who was concerned about the nation’s coffers tweeted, “Is rather speaking to u and ur uncle to protect the public purse because the wanton dissipation of our resources by the family friends and tribesmen Gov't is appalling. The end is coming.”



“Tell your Uncle to do right by the people because Judgement beckons..”



See more of the reactions below



Talk to your uncle to depart from his wicked ways because God is not a politician — Sadat JM (@sadat_razak) June 25, 2020 That you're very right we need to change our ways but are you and your fellow corrupt politicians ready to do the needful? — Hakuna Matata (@hakuna36) June 25, 2020 Is rather speaking to u and ur uncle to protect the public purse because the wanton dissipation of our resources by the family friends and tribesmen Gov't is appalling.

The end is coming — Torgbui Agboada II (@FiazorliEric) June 25, 2020 Wherebis the Anaas principle? @nakufoaddo is so corrupt, I hear this guy is still being paid with the taxpayers money. The earth will cave on you all soon. pic.twitter.com/LN6J5FN9op — Nii amala (@NiiAmala) June 25, 2020 You better advice Mr president not to set up Relief fund for Earth Tremor.. We dey beg — Alhaji Heskey (@yussif_iddi) June 25, 2020 "The earth spoke to us 3x to expose our vulnerability as earthly beings"



Good morning to you @UrsulaOw ,@NAkufoAddo ,@GabbyDarko and uncle Ken Ofori Atta .

I don't want to talk much as sir @GabbyDarko has already given himself and yourselves my message. — Abrahams Abraham ???????????????????????? (@BernardsAbraham) June 25, 2020 You just spoke to the wind. They preach virtue and practice vice. God should deliver us from these demons — Keni Martey Snr (@richmart84) June 25, 2020

