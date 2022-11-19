Twitter user calls out Korle Bu Teaching Hospital over lack of professionalism

General News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

A Twitter user has shared a series of interesting encounters which occurred at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where her mother was scheduled for treatment.



According to Akosua Amoabea, her mother was denied the opportunity to undergo a critical surgery which was scheduled to take place about two weeks ago.



She recounted the surgery failed to take place due to power interruptions and the unavailability of doctors at the hospital.



“A day or two before the date she had to call them and ask if she could come. They told her the doctor to do it is traveling lmao herh? A day to the surgery? And she wasn’t called? Oh no problem. She was given today’s date but was to report last week Thursday. She went and was admitted. We bought so many drugs, some unnecessary,” she wrote on Twitter.



Citing another instance of unprofessionalism, Akosua Amoabea said she visited her mother in the hospital a day after she was admitted only to be told there had been a change in the surgery lineup.



“Yesterday when I went, she told me that they said they would have to select 4 people for the surgery but they had let plenty people come, how??!!! My mum said no p let them do whatever they want. Good news came that it’ll be done today and she was taken to the theatre,” she indicated.



Ms. Amobea also recounted a shocking incident where there was a total blackout when it was almost time for her mother’s surgery.



Interestingly, she disclosed that other doctors resorted to using torchlight to stitch a patient who also was in the theatre at that time.



She continued, “Can you imagine as it was almost time for hers the light went off? Lmao a whole KORLE BU??!!! And worst is someone’s surgery was being done and they had to use torch lights to stitch the person herh??!!! And now my mum has to go home till 9th December?”



“Funniest this is that immediately my mum stepped out, the lights came back but no doctors. This country is messed up for real, the hospital is in a dilapidated state and needs refurbishing too. As of now we are looking for a private hospital for the surgery to be done. If you know any please recommend,” she appealed to her followers.



Meanwhile, there have been recent reports of Ghanaian doctors and nurses seeking to leave the country for greener pastures due to poor working conditions and the poor state of health facilities across the country.



I didn’t want to say this here but I think I should because it’s annoying and appalling. My mum was scheduled for surgery about two weeks ago or so at Korle Bu. A day or two before the date she had to call them and ask if she could come.

