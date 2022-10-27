You are here: HomeNews2022 10 27Article 1651235

General News of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Twitter turns blue with wild posts as PRESEC wins; Prempeh, Adisco trolled

The three contestants who represented PRESEC

The blues! By far, they are the highest winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) title with 7 wins and trophies to their credit.

It was yet another proud moment for the boys of the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC) after the scores were declared by the Quiz Mistress, Efua Khauffman on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
The final riddle in the 5th and final round of the quiz, after answering 3 previous ones correctly was;

‘I’m a common haylight used in cloud seeding,’ – the question was barely completed when the Blue Boys rang their bell; and the answer that crowned it all was – ‘Silver Iodied’ came forth from one of the contestants – Alfred Ken Nsiah.

The cheers followed and the room turned blue.

PRESEC scored 50 points in total to beat their contenders PREMPEH COLLEGE and ADISADEL BOYS COLLEGE who both scored 41 and 32 points respectively.

Many have since taken to social media to congratulate PRESEC for their 7th win which they have themed; ‘We are still SEVEN a living God’.

Their contenders on the other hand seem to be getting quite some beating from Twitter users.

Below are some of the posts:





































