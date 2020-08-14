You are here: HomeNews2020 08 14Article 1033663

General News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Twitter on ‘rampage’ over Wontumi’s vocabulary

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (10)

Listen to Article

NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as ‘Chairman Wontumi' play videoNPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as ‘Chairman Wontumi'


Click to read all about coronavirus →

The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman has taken over Twitter trends for his usual funny style of speaking the English language.

Despite his wealth and power, Mr Benard Antwi-Boisiako popularly known as "Chairman Wontumi" has proven a number of times that addressing matters in the Queen’s language is a huge challenge to him.

This comes in reaction to his appearance on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana where he was asked by the host, Paul Adom Otchere, to address some topical issues.

The politician failed in some attempts to properly construct some sentences and this has got social media talking.

Meanwhile, some social media users found it hilarious, the manner in which he carves his own terminologies and the way he voices them out.

“The people at Cambridge Dictionary should be informed about Chairman Wontumi’s rare talent,” a twitter user reacted.

“Chairman Wontumi dey speak the real Heblews!” Another wrote.

“Chairman Wontumi would be president of this nation before John Mahama would have the chance to rule this nation again,” said another.

But the mockery or buzz does not in any way stop him from speaking his mind as he always says;

“I chose to do the donkey work so that my money will speak the English for me.”

Find below how Twitter users are reacting to Wontumi’s grammar expression









































Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter