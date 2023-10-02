Twifo Nyinase residents appeal for completion of 8 years water project abandoned in the bush

Regional News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region



Chiefs and Residents of Nyinase in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region have bemoaned the acute water crisis affecting lives and businesses.



Though the government has abandoned a million-cedi worth of water projects to rot in the bush.



According to the disgruntled residents, the project meant to serve a population of 3,000 has been taken over by animals, among others since 2015 whilst students, aged travel several kilometers long to access a dugout water for their chores.



This water, they say often get contaminated which result to life-threatening diseases with the locals standing risk of contracting waterborne diseases.



The project, when completed will benefit six different communities within the district .



The Chief of the Twifo Nyinase, Nana Nkwantabisa III who doubles as the Krontihene of the Twifoman Traditional Council expressing his ordeal told the Ghanaweb that the community has not only suffered a water crisis but also deteriorated road access that links the Western part of Ghana.



The chief, however, expressed his unhappiness with the state of development in the area and pleaded for attention.



Meanwhile, the Assembly member of Twifo Nyinase-Brofoyedru Electoral Area, Mr Kwaku Tawiah says all effort to get the attention of the Twifo Praso District Assembly has been an exercise in futility.



He therefore appealed to the DCE, Mr Robert Agyemang Nyantakyi, and NGOs to as a matter of urgency come to their needs.



Mr Tawiah noted that several efforts made to the assembly for support had yielded zero results.







