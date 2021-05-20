Turn your attention to police retirees – IGP Charged

General News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Retired Ghanaian Police Officer and Member of Parliament for the Wa Constituency, Peter Lanchene Toobu has called on the Inspector-General of Police to turn his attention to Police retirees as these personnel struggle with their pension payments.



His call comes after some service personnel who voluntarily retired from the service revealed that they had not received their pension payment since they retired and all efforts to seek clarification have proven futile.



The ex-Police Officer, reacting to this development told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “People are crying over pension payment and it is a normal procedure. Some people have retired for a long time and up till now the controller hasn’t paid. So, does the IGP have any interest in those who have retired? And what actions has he taken in response to their plea? Or is it that if you retire from the police, you are left alone to go and fight your own battle?



We expect that the IGP will rise on this matter and fight for us. He is a general and generals don’t let their troops fall like that. And here their troops are crying”.



Peter Lanchene Toobu shared that he expects the IGP to write to the Controller and Accountant-General’s department ascertaining what the issue is.



He added that very soon the IGP will retire and if he does nothing about the situation while in power, he might suffer the same fate when he is no more in power.



“Very soon the IGP will join pensioners. As at now if he doesn’t use the powers he has, to ensure that pensioners from the police service are catered for, then when he comes to pension, he will suffer the same fate of pensioners. Even if it is not about that, leadership is all about selflessness”, he stated.



During a one on one interview on the Happy Morning Show with ex-police inspector, Inspector Stephen Sarfo Amoah (Rtd), he shared that after he voluntarily retired at age 46, he has only received gratuities from the government and no pension pay. He has written several letters to the IGP and the Controller and Accountant-General’s department seeking for clarification as to why he has not received his pension pay since his retirement but he has not received any feedback. The retired inspector hints that he wishes to pursue the case in court as he believes he has been unfairly treated.