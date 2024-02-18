Trust Mahama to fix Akufo-Addo’s economic mess – Ato Forson

Politics of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson has urged Ghanaians to trust in the 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, and give him the mandate to lead the country and put Ghana’s economy on track.



In an interview on TV XYZ, the former Deputy Minister of Finance said this was the only way this country can be saved from the economic mess created by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government in the past 7 years.



Ato Forson said Ghana under former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta borrowed heavily to put the country’s finances off gear which led the country to seek support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Currently, the citizens have kicked against the imposition of any taxes by the government.



Reacting to the hardship and rising cost of living, the Minority leader said the damage that has been done by the NPP government is huge but his flag bearer, John Mahama is prepared to transform the country with his good policies.



“Although it will not be easy but we trust John Mahama to fix this country because he has the track record and has the requisite experience that can drive the country on the right path,” Ato Forson said.



Speaking on his expectations about former president John Dramani Mahama’s governance, Dr Ato Forson told Kwame Minkah that “If John Mahama is given the chance to rule, he will change the fortunes of this country”.



