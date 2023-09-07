You are here: HomeNews2023 09 07Article 1839977

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Truck driver tragically dies as head gets stuck between tires and mudguard

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo File photo

In a heartbreaking accident near Asafo-Kumasi, a truck driver met a tragic end while attempting to address a mechanical issue with his vehicle.

According to reports, the driver's head became wedged between the truck's tires and mudguard, leading to a devastating outcome.

Sadly, he lost his life at the accident site, even before a rescue team from the Ghana Police had the chance to arrive.

In a video captured at the scene, the man was seen trapped beneath the vehicle while the police rescue team worked diligently to extricate his body from underneath the truck.

Below is the video:



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:





Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

NAY/WA

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment