Trouble looms in Okuapeman as rival of Okuapehene parades as Paramount Chief, MUSEC holds meeting Tuesday

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

There is seething anger in Akropong -Akuapem following attempt by rival chief of Okuapehene Oseadeyo, Kwasi Akuffo to carry himself as Paramount Chief.



Hell broke loose Saturday, August 12, 2023, when Odehye Kwasi Akuffo who was unsuccessful when contested the vacant Ofori Kuma stool, attended funeral of late Odehye Gladys Abena Otema Ohene, dressed in traditional regalia amid traditional drumming and paraded as Okuapehene.



The action of Odehye Kwasi Akuffo captured on video heard his followers reciting appellations suggesting he is legitimate Okuapehene.



This has generated tension in Okuapeman as some youths are threatening to attack Odehye Kwasi Akuffo.



Starr News has gathered, Okuapehene Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo III has reportedly registered his displeasure but referred the matter to the appropriate institutions for immediate action.



His legal team was also considering citing Odehye Kwasi Akuffo's contempt.



Meanwhile, the Akuapem North municipal security council (MUSEC) will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday over the incident.



Police is also monitoring the situation to ensure law and order is maintained.



Okuapehene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III was gazetted on October 5, 2022, following judgment by the Judicial Committee of the National House of Chiefs on September 29, 2022, dismissing the appeal filed by the Queenmother of Okuapeman Nana Obuo Nketia II and three other petitioners including Odehye Kwasi Akuffo challenging the legitimacy of Abrewatia (Oldest women in the family) Lilly Agyemang of Sakyiabea royal family in nominating Odehye Kwadwo Kesse Antwi now Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo for enstoolment as Okuapehene.



Background



Three Royal Houses namely: Nketia House, Ama Ogyaa House, and Sakyiabea House ascend the Ofori Kuma stool in Akropong and that has been codified under the declaration of the customary law (Akuapem State) order, 1960, L.I. 32.



The L.I. further provides that these three houses ascend on a rotational basis and when it is a house’s turn, it is that house that nominates.



After the demise of late Okuapehene Oseadeeyo Addo Dankwa III in 2015 after reigning for 35 years- the longest reigning period since the formation of the Akuapem State, Lilly Agyemang Abrewatia of Sakyiabea royal house whose turn is to nominate a candidate, settled on Odehye Kwadwo Kesse Antwi (the current Okuapehene) and presented him to the Asonahene to be given to the Queenmother to present to the Kingmakers.



Surprisingly, the Queenmother Nana Obuo Nketiaa II added another name Odehye Kwasi Akuffo who is the nephew of Odehye Kwadwo Kesse Antwi creating confusion which stalled the process even though eight (8) out of the eleven (11) Kingmakers backed Odehye Kwadwo Kesse Antwi.



The two candidates were all separately enstooled by the two factions deepening dispute on the enstoolment process.



This compelled the Abrewatia Lilly Agyemang to initiate a suit at the judicial committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs in 2019 to set the record straight that pursuant to L.I. 32 and the customs of Okuapeman, it is not the preserve of the Queenmother to solely nominate the Okuapehene which the Judicial committee upheld and entered a judgement in her favour on April 30, 2020, and restrained Odehye Kwasi Akuffo from carrying himself as the chief of Okuapeman.



On May 1, 2020, Odehye Kwadwo Kesse Antwi was presented to the Kingmakers and all due processes were followed for his enstoolment as Okuapehene as the consequential orders of the judicial committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs directed.



On May 3, 2020, Odehye Kwadwo Kesse Antwi was sworn-in with the stool name His Royal Majesty Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III to become the 26th occupant of the Ofori Kuma stool.



All five divisional chiefs also swore an oath of allegiance to the Okuapehene same day.



However, dissatisfied with the judgment of the Eastern regional house of Chiefs and subsequent events thereafter, Queenmother Nana Obuo Nketiaa II and three others appealed against the judgment at the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs at the National House of Chiefs.



However, On 29th September 2022, when the judicial committee of the National House of Chiefs sat, it Ominously dismissed the appeal filed by the Queenmother and her 3 other associates and affirmed the judgment of the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.



The judicial committee mulcted the appellants with Ghc50,000.