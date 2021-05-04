Trotro fares may go up tomorrow

General News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The probability of Ghanaians paying new fares is high, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union of Ghana (GPRTU) has said.



This follows the increment in petroleum products at various pumps in the country.



First vice-chairman of GPRTU, Emmanuel Nii Ankrah, in an interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm asked Ghanaians to expect between 20-25 per cent increment in fares.



He stated that though this is not the agreed percentage, Ghanaians need to brace themselves up for this.



"This is a proposal. It has not been accepted. But we could even get to 30% or even get it reduced. These are not the actuals. Let’s wait till tomorrow and then come out with the new fares,” Mr Ankrah stated.



Meanwhile, the GPRTU is in a crunch meeting in stakeholders deliberating on the percentage to add to the current fares being charged by transport operators.



Goods and services on the other hand are going to be affected.



Meaning, prices of goods and services are going to be increased.