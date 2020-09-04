General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Trolls over ‘fake’ UN award intensify as alleged statement from organiser pops up

The fake award scheme was held last week Friday, August 28, 2020

There seems to be no end in sight for the social media trolling of the awardees of the fake ‘United Nations and Kofi Annan collaborative awards’ following a twist in the bizarre affair.



A statement that has been shared many times by social media users and said to be coming from the mastermind of the alleged fake awards scheme, ‘Ambassador Dr Kwame Owusu Fordjour’, has popped up; intensifying the social media trolls.



GhanaWeb cannot independently verify the authenticity of the statement – which has been published below – however, the said statement flouts grammatical rules of concord, comprehension, among others.



A section of the statement that is trending on social media reads: “Our credibility has impact on the lives of people. Many of our team members have become victims of the public insults, beatings, sicknesses, inherited diseases as we tour the journies of hardworking nominees, recipients in their respective towns, villages and remote areas of Africa.”



The alleged fake award scheme, dubbed “Global Blueprint Excellence Award” was held last week Friday, August 28, in Accra at the Alisa Hotel and was attended by a host of notable Ghanaian personalities and celebrities.



However, days after the awards it has come to the notice of GhanaWeb.com that the Global Blueprint Excellence Award alleged to be in collaboration with the United Nations and Kofi Annan is a scam.



The evidence of the scam was revealed on Twitter after some tweeps dug down to uncover what has come to be known as the biggest award scam of the year.



It is understood that a certain Dr Kwame Owusu Fordjour is the brain behind the fake Global Blueprint Excellence Award.



The award scheme went viral after Ghana’s BET award winner Sarkodie posted his award on his official social media account with Johnny Hughes, Berla Mundi, D-Black, and many others as recipients.



Kwame Owusu Fordjour, who calls himself, Global Ambassador, and his entourage also managed to scam the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Ebenezer Oduro, with the award. The university later reported the award on its website raising many eyebrows.



Read the full statement purported to be coming from ‘Ambassador Dr Kwame Owusu Fordjour’ below.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.