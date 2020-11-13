Regional News of Friday, 13 November 2020

#TrendingGh: Kumasi mourns former President Rawlings

play videoSome residents in Kumasi shared their fond memories of the late president

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:



People in Kumasi, the Ashanti region are mourning the demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings.



His death was reported to have occurred in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, after a short illness.



Like people in other parts of the country and the world at large, residents in the Ashanti region are gnashing their teeth over the sad news.



People who spoke to Ghanaweb described the former leader as a legend, whose memory will linger on forever.



"For me, he is the father of our democracy because he did not only allowed it but led the drafting of the constitution we are enjoying now" Michael Ofori noted.



Yaw Owusu also noted that he will forever remember former President Rawlings because of what he stood for.



According to him, the late ex-President was principled and bold enough to criticise members of his own party when they go wrong.



Mary Manu on her part eulogized the former military leader and described him as a person who loved all.



She noted that she loved the former president to the extent that she wanted him to be president of the country for life.



More reactions to the passing of the country's longest-serving president is expected to continue in the ensuing days in the region, which was noted not to be friendly with the late leader.



Watch the video below:





