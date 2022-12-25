TrendingGH: How special is 2022 Christmas? – Some Christians speak

General News of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Christmas is celebrated every year by Christians to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, the son of God.



The period is usually characterized by the giving and sharing of gifts between families and the needy and vulnerable in society. It is also a time to bond and share quality time with family and friends both at home and abroad and this year’s celebration is no exception.



Christmas after 6 years has again fallen on Sunday and in a bid to find out how special this year’s celebration is, particularly being on a Sunday, GhanaWeb visited some churches to find out from some members how different or special today’s service was from others and how their Christmas celebrations have been so far.



Recounting how Christmas Sunday service was for her, one woman said; “Today was a surprise for us because the kids had the opportunity to bless us. We were even shocked, the age and the memory verses, oh! It was just awesome.”



She also encouraged members of the public to enjoy, feel and share the love season.



Another respondent also shared that, “things have quite been expensive obviously” but was quick to add that “I don’t think Christmas is all about eating or chilling with someone but you see, it’s in your heart. We celebrate Christmas even with a hug, a peck, a kiss, some kind of little amount of love.”



