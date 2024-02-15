TrendingGH: Ghanaians descend on Akufo-Addo over ministerial reshuffle, Ofori-Atta’s dismissal

General News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

The February 14 reshuffling of ministerial appointees by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken place as announced a few days ago.



Thirteen ministers and ten deputies were affected by the reshuffling. Out of these numbers, sixteen ministers were relieved of their positions, and seven were reassigned.



The shocking revelation that emerged from Akufo-Addo’s ministerial reshuffling was the dismissal of Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The other ministers who were sacked included the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh, Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Local Development, Dan Kweku Botwe, and Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta.



To find out what Ghanaians had to say about the new changes made by Akufo-Addo, GhanaWeb’s reporter, Eugenia Diabah, engaged in a conversation with some drivers at the Madina Market.



The changes in the ministers and Ken Ofori-Atta’s dismissal generated mixed reactions among these drivers.



The conversation resulted in heated arguments as the public was divided over whether the reshuffling was necessary and why the reshuffling was done in an election year.



“Nana Akufo-Addo is not aware of what he’s doing. We have less than 10 months to elections and after Ken Ofori-Atta has destroyed the country, he’s now relieving him of his task and giving the burden to someone’s child. The reshuffling was not necessary. He is just entertaining himself. The new finance minister cannot change the price of kenkey from GH¢5 to GH¢1”, a driver said.



“For seven good years, you’ve destroyed the country and you’re now reshuffling your ministers. The country has been destroyed to the stage where a lot of Ghanaians can’t bear it anymore and are desperate to leave”



“The reshuffling should have taken place a long time ago but not today. Everything about this government is not good and there’s no two ways about that. We should tell the truth as it is”, a view shared by another driver.



