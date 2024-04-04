TrendingGH: Ghanaians condemn marriage between 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo and minor

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

The marriage between the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo and the 12-year-old girl has received backlash from many citizens.



The office of Gborbu Wulomo has made some clarifications on the act, explaining that the child will not perform marital duties and her education will not be jeopardized.



Despite these clarifications, some government officials, including well-known personalities and associations, have condemned the marriage and want Gborbu Wulomo to be apprehended.



As people continued to criticize the marriage, GhanaWeb’s reporter, Eugenia Diabah spoke with some traders at Tema station to know their take on the marriage.



Some traders who spoke to the reporter were unhappy with the union and expressed concerns about the effect of the marriage on the child’s upbringing including her happiness.



A trader said, “Looking at the age difference between the man and the girl, I think it was wrong for the girl’s family to consent to the marriage. The child is going to be a burden on the man because she is very young. When she grows up, she will go for a young man, and that will affect the man, so I do not support what the man has done. I’m sure the girl’s family married her to the man because of money.”



“This marriage will be considered right if the girl is betrothed to the man because such a tradition used to exist some years ago. But if the child has been married to the 63-year-old man where she would be performing marital duties, then I’m not in support of it. The little girl could be his grandchild, and it’s against the laws of the country,” another trader told the reporter.



“The marriage between the 63-year-old man and the 12-year-old girl is against our laws. This tradition is absurd. This was common in the Northern Region, and they’ve stopped doing it, so you can’t tell me it’s their tradition. The man has become a barrier to the little girl’s happiness, and nothing can be done about that,” a trader also said.



