Regional News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#Trending GH: Residents of Tarkwa express mix feeling towards coronavirus vaccines

play videoResidents shared their views with GhanaWeb

Correspondence from Western Region:



Prior to the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccines in the country, lots of people have spoken badly about it.



According to experts, the introduction of vaccines is one of the ways one can protect himself against the contraction of the deadly virus.





600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines arrived in the country on Wednesday through the Covax facility to kick start the vaccination to protect Ghanaians from the pandemic.



Ghanaweb, in an interview with a cross-section of the people of Tarkwa in the Western Region, some were of the view that the vaccine will not help Ghanaians and therefore would not accept it when administered to them.





They are of the view that the introduction of the vaccine is a way the whites wants to wipe off blacks from the earth.



According to one of the respondents, HIV has been in the system for a very long time, but nobody has been able to introduce a vaccine for HIV.



He questioned why within a small space of a year, a vaccine is introduced and that, for him sounds fishy.



Another respondent, Seraphena Quaicoe said, she will not accept the Covid-19 vaccine because she suffered so many complications when she took the polio vaccine during her early stage of life.



However, others were of the view that the vaccine is the surest way to eradicate the virus from Ghana and the world at Large.



