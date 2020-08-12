Regional News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: otecfmghana.com

Trede-Ahodwo residents applaud contractor for quality of work

File photo - The residents where pleased with the progress of work

Residents who live along the Trede-Junction-Ahodwo stretch of road in the Ashanti region have commended Kofi Job Construction Limited for commencing work on the stretch which was abandoned for some time.



They believe that considering the speedy nature of the work within the ten days they commenced work, the project can be completed in the stipulated time.



While commending the construction firm for levelling the road to make it more ‘motorable’ and accessible, they pleaded with the company to water the dusty nature of it.



It will be recalled that Otec News on August 3, 2020, carried a news item in which the communities appealed to the contractor to speed up work on the road, especially the dusty nature of it.



Residents speaking to Otec News’ reporter, Akwasi Acheampong, who visited the project on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, appealed to the government to assist the company with all the needed resources to complete the project.



“Since the contractor came to the site, we have witnessed a major improvement on the project within just ten days. We are of the firm hope that it will be completed at the end of October this year, as they promised,” an elated resident said.



A resident also said, “we are most grateful to Otec FM for making our concerns heard. We will also plead with you to let the contractor water the road to control the dust”.



The Manager of Kofi Job Construction Limited, Michael Osei Tutu, told the reporter that they “are doing everything possible to complete the project in time as we have resorted to working in the night time too. We are just pleading with drivers to reduce speed to avoid accidents.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.