Treatment plant for Nsawam landfill site coming – Annoh-Dompreh promises

General News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri has disclosed plans to establish a treatment plant at Nsawam and convert the waste at the Nsawam landfill site into clean energy.



According to him, the landfill site in its current state poses a huge health risk for the people of Nsawam and its environment and has become necessary for authorities to turn what has become a curse into a blessing for the residents.



Speaking at the commissioning of Nano Food Limited on Thursday, May 20, 2021, Annoh-Dompreh revealed discussions have already commenced ensuring that a clean energy plant is set up in the constituency to address the issues from the landfill site.



He emphasized that with the world migrating toward clean energy, it is imperative that constituency embraces the new normal which he is convinced will help protect the lives of the residents.



our Municipality has one of the biggest landfill sites with water dripping from the site to our water table posing health difficulties. It is important that we address this issue to safeguard the lives of our people. I’m talking to investors and the relevant authorities to get a waste treatment plant and convert this waste into clean energy.



Annoh-Dompreh also appealed to the Minister of Trade and Industry who was present at the event to grant tax exemptions and other incentives to factories in the constituency as they are contributing to the government’s industrialization drive.



“They should be given tax exemptions so that we have Nsawam brewery so that we can take up our rightful position as a Municipality in industrialization”.



The Majority Chief Whip also appealed to the constituents whose services will be engaged by Nano Foods to eschew laziness and other vices that could undermine the factory.



He reminded them the success of the company is a success for the constituency hence the need for them to offer the company their utmost support.



