Treason trial: High Court sets February 13 for Case Management Conference

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: GNA

The High Court tried ten persons accused of high treason has set Monday, February 13, 2023, for a case management conference (CMC).



The three-panel-member Court noted that whether the accused persons filed their statements or not, the trial would proceed.



The High Court said it would not allow any individual to delay the trial as the liberties of ten persons were at stake.



Presided over by Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, the Court had given the accused persons a deadline to file their disclosures, hence the decision.



Meanwhile, the Court has reiterated that Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu should formally file a motion that he was withdrawing his services from Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, one of his clients.



He should copy the interested parties in the case if not, he would be reported to the General Legal Council, the Court stated.



On Monday, February 6, 2023, Debrah informed the Court that his defence counsel had abandoned him, and the Court ordered that he should formally communicate to the Court his intentions that in the meantime, Debrah should be represented by his defence counsel’s representative.



Again, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Adawudu sent his pupil to that effect as the pupil told the Court that Mr Adawudu had travelled.



Whether he likes it or not Debrah is still his baby, the Court said, adding that he would seize to be his client when he had formally withdrawn from rendering his services to Debrah.



Bright Alan Debrah has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit high treason.



He is standing trial with Dr Frederick Mac-Palm, Donya Kafui, Johannes Zikpi, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Airforce Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akankpewon and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dr Agordzo which they have all denied their various charges.



They have all been granted bail.