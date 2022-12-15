Transport operators will soon be compelled to reduce fares - Government

General News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Minister for Transport Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has assured Parliament government will soon compel transport operators in the country to reduce fares.



This follows concerns raised by Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh regarding transport unions’ refusal to reduce fares in spite of the continuous drop in prices of fuel.



Speaking during the approval of the budget estimate for the ministry, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP charged the minister to take action.



“We’ve often lamented about the skyrocketing prices of petrol, diesel in this country. And Speaker I must commend the government that recent times we read and receive consistent reduction in the ex-pump prices of these products and it’s gratifying that the dollar is also struggling to contain the strength of the cedi.



"These are all good times. However, I am not too happy when the ex-pump prices of these products are going back and yet transport operators don’t pay heed to this consistent reduction in the price of these products.



"I think going forward we must have an arrangement to deal with this concern. Ghanaian people are speaking to this and I think it’s a big concern for all of us.”



Prices of petroleum products have seen a significant drop at the pump and are expected to fall further by the start of the second pricing window this Friday, December 16, 2022, the Institute for Energy Security (IES) has projected.



The new prices are expected to fall to about GH¢13 and GH¢16 per litre for petrol and diesel, whilst Liquefied Petroleum Gas will go for about GH¢12 per kilogram.



Commercial drivers following the development have been asked to reduce their fares after increasing them by almost 40 percent since the beginning of the year.



The minister consequently disclosed engagements are underway to ensure transport operators reduce their fares.



“We’ve gone through the processes, we’re meeting again tomorrow, but I can assure the majority chief whip that definitely the transport operators will do something about it. I think that in times of difficulties they’ve been with us and I am sure that they will not disappoint us this time.”