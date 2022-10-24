Traditional priest elected NDC constituency chairman

General News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A popular traditional priest, Okomfuo Kyei (real name, Nana Yaw Kyei), has been elected as the new Chairman of the National Democratic Congress in the Adansi Asokwa constituency of the Ashanti Region.



According to a report by the Ghana News Agency, the new chairman unseated the incumbent chairman, Godwin Anumley Dogodzi, with a vote tally of 436 to 285.



The report added that after he was confirmed, Nana Kyei pledged to work hard to win the constituency seat for the NDC in the 2024 general elections.



He further called on all members of the party to unite towards the task ahead, adding that it would take unity and determination to recapture power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Other executives elected were Joseph Ankomah as vice chairman, Lawrence Osei Adarkwa as secretary, Amidu Raman Razark as assistant secretary, and Kwabena Ebo as organiser.



The rest were Moses Appenteng, treasurer; Isaac Semirika, youth organizer; Madam Mavis Adjei, women organizer; and Julius Dzekpey Mawuli, communication officer.



The NDC held its constituency elections across the country on Saturday, October 22, 2022.



There were, however, over 15 constituencies that did not hold their elections due to some unresolved election details, including incomplete voter registers.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











AE/BOG