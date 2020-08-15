General News of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Traders accuse chief of double sale of lands in Tamale.

The traders say the situation has created a rift between them and Avnash Company

Some aggrieved shop owners around the Industrial Area lane in Tamale have accused the Chief of Lameshegu, Naa Abdulai Ziblim Munkaila for what they describe as double sale of lands.



They say, the situation has created a rift between them and the Avnash Company Limited who are demanding they vacate the lands.



At a press briefing in Tamale, the aggrieved shop owners called on the Yaa-Naa Abukari II and the Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu to intervene.



They described the situation as embarrassing, humiliating, and unfair for a chief to be seen causing confusion among two parties over parcels of land.



"Our efforts to support our families on lands we bought from a chief is being sabotaged by same person who sold the lands to us. This is unfair and embarrassing" they noted.



They added " we are therefore appealing to the King of Dagbon Ndan Yaa-Naa Abukari II who is the custodian of the land and the Member of Parliament for Tamale South Haruna Iddrisu to intervene in this matter".



The group also accused the Avnash Company Limited of bribing the Lamashegu Naa to influence the sale of their lands to them.



The matter has since been reported to the Northern Regional Police Command and a suit filed at the Tamale High Court against the Lamashegu Naa.



Correspondence from Northern Region





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.