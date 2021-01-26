Regional News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: GNA

Tractor Operator remanded into custody for illegal logging

The Nkawie circuit court has remanded a tractor operator into police custody for unlawful entry and illegal logging at Mpasaaso in the Ahafo Ano South West District.



Emmanuel Fobih’s plea was deferred to January 28 this year to enable the police to complete their investigations.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Sylvanus Dalmeida told the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey that the complainant was the Range Manager of the Tano Offin Forest Reserve near Mpasaaso.



He said on January 17 this year at about 0830 hours, the complainant upon a tip-off rushed to the forest reserve with his Rapid Response Team and met the suspect and three other accomplices, logging timber products.



DSP Dalmeida said the three accomplices managed to escape but the team arrested Fobih and handed him over to the Nkawie police.



He said the suspect in his caution statement claimed to have been hired by someone to log the timber for him.



The prosecutor said the police were still investigating the matter.