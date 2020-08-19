General News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

'Tracey’s outbursts not a sign of depression' – Psychologist

Kumawood Actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye

Psychologist and marriage counsellor, Dr Newman Arthur, has stated that Tracey Boakye’s continuous rants on social media does not in any way guarantee that she is depressed.



According to Dr Arthur, talking could be Tracey’s own way of coping with her problems.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Mr Newman established that until she is professionally diagnosed with such a mental condition, it is not in anybody’s capacity to use her activities on social media for verdict.



“Depression is supposed to be diagnosed. Coming out to talk does not mean you’re depressed. It means she’s not happy about whatever that is going on. Tracey might be going through emotional pain and talking may be one of the means through which she can cope with that challenge. It may not be associated with any kind of mental problems. Probably that is how she deals with internal problems,” he indicated.



He added, the Kumawood actress is only trying to explain her own version of the story to the public.



“Since the issue came into the public domain, she may want to address it publicly so people could understand her side of the story. People use various means to cope with their own challenges, others talk and they feel better. Others analyse and brood over it and become better. Others make use of social gathering to cope with their challenges. Others could also use a dysfunctional means of coping like alcohol, illicit drugs and sexual activities,” he emphasized.



Meanwhile, some individuals have opined that Tracey Boakye’s constant outbursts on social media could be a sign of postpartum depression with some others calling for her to seek proper mental care.









