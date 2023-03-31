Top military officers attend send-off ceremony for GPHA's Samuel Adjetey

General News of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Some notables within the top brass of the military on Friday, stormed the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) in Tema to grace a send-off parade for one of the GPHA’s retiring security officers.



After 32 years of loyal service to the GPHA, it was time for Mr. Samuel Adjetey to bow out and hang his shoes, and it was for this that the send-off parade was held.



The program attracted the likes of Col. William Kwabiah, a former Port Security Manager at the GPHA, Brigadier General Joseph Malik Punamane, Head of Security at the seat of government, Jubilee House, Major Adu and current Port Security Manager, Col. Benjamin Boamah.



Also in attendance were Mrs. Sandra Opoku, the GPHA’s Director of Ports and Mr. Adjetey’s successor, Mr. Kofi Adu.



By turns, the military big shots, along with the Director of Ports and other dignitaries at the parade, praised the outgoing security officer for his dedication, competence and astuteness in the 32 years that he has served the GPHA.



In fact, according to Mrs. Sandra Opoku, because of the astuteness of Mr. Samuel Adjetey, the top brass of the GPHA could enjoy peace of mind knowing that the Port was secured under his watchful eyes.



“Because of this, we could all sleep soundly without fearing that anything could go amiss security-wise,” Mrs. Opoku said.



She thanked Mr. Adjetey for his service and wished him well in his future endeavours as he transitions into the sunset days of his life.



Also in line with heaps of praise was Mr. Kofi Adu, Mr. Adjetey’s successor. According to him, the shoes that the outgoing security officer has left will be very difficult to fill but that he will try to do his best to keep the standards bequeathed to him by his predecessor.



He also wished Mr. Adjetey well in his future endeavours.



Brigadier General Punamane, Col. William Kwabiah and Col. Benjamin Boamah also took turns to praise the sense of duty of the outgoing Security Officer and asked that his successor and other colleagues who are still in active service emulate him.



Meanwhile, the Director General of GPHA, Mr. Michael Luguje and the Director of Tema Port, Mrs. Sandra Opoku, have also been praised for making available the required accoutrements to the security department for their work. The Authority has made provision of boats and surveillance systems.



In 2021, the Authority upgraded its camera technology for the Tema Port. The project comprised of the enhancement of the video management system, the rehabilitation of the camera Control Room, and the procurement of modern security equipment.



Personnel of the Security Department were full of praise for the brilliant Col. Benjamin Boamah, Col. Dr. William Kwabiah, formally of the United States War College with a high pedigree and a former Port Security manager as well as the hardworking Brigadier General Joseph Malik Punamane for their high level of competence.