General News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Top 10 memorable quotes of 2020

Quotes from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Martin Amidu made it to the list

Lots of things happened in 2020, the good, the bad, and the ugly. In all these, some statements were made by some individuals that caught the attention of all to the extent that it trended on the microblogging site, Twitter.



GhanaWeb in this article makes a compilation of the top 10 memorable quotes of 2020.



Read some quotations Ghanaians will remember 2020 for below.



By June de3



This quotation was coined during the surge in COVID-19 cases globally. With the sharp increase of persons affected by the global pandemic and the number of persons who had died at the time, Ghanaians were of the view that there would be no one left on the earth by June.



Fellow Ghanaians



Anywhere you hear of fellow Ghanaians, the first person that comes to mind is President Akufo-Addo. This is because the President-elect makes use of these words in his introductory message to Ghanaians anytime he’s about updating the country on measures taken by the government in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.



“Fellow Ghanaians, I have come to your homes again…,” he commences his message with.



This too shall pass



In troubling times, most people look forward to sailing through the storm to become victorious. As some look to God by way of motivation, others get their inspiration from other means.



President Akufo-Addo, amidst the increase in coronavirus cases both locally and internationally, is optimistic the pandemic will be swept off the country.



In almost all his address to the nation, he concludes by saying this 'too shall pass.' This is a way to encourage Ghanaians not to give up in the fight against the coronavirus.



Akufo-Addo is the mother serpent of corruption



"Akufo-Addo is the mother serpent of corruption" quote was used by the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.



Reacting to some allegations levelled against him by the Presidency, the anti-corruption campaigner described President Akufo-Addo as the kingpin of corruption.



This wild accusation came after he conducted an audit into the government’s controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.



In a 27-page response to allegations levelled against him from the presidency, Mr. Amidu wrote “...It was divinely revealed to me that the President whom I trusted so much for integrity only looked like the innocent flower of anti-corruption but he was really the mother corruption serpent under the innocent-looking flower”



Mahama Afa



Before the 2020 general elections, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) came up with so many tag lines for their campaign but the one that stood tall amongst all was 'Mahama Afa', to wit Mahama has won the elections. Unfortunately, they lost the elections.



Campaign No At) Nsuom



As politicians were battling for a spot in the hearts of Ghanaians, the two major political parties; the NDC and NPP were crisscrossing each other’s path.



President Akufo-Addo, in a bid to winning the hearts of Ghanaians, said his contender, John Dramani Mahama’s message had fallen into water.



Meaning, the former president, who was seeking to be re-elected had no campaign message for Ghanaians. Addressing party supporters at a rally in Ayawaso West Wuogon, he said, John Mahama “campaign nu at) nsuom”.



Yen Kor Heblews



Ghanaian gospel musician, Florence Obinim made headlines with her yen kor Heblews statement.



Addressing a gathering, the woman of God who was advising the church asked the congregation to open their bibles to Hebrews to buttress her claim.



This gained attention after wrongly pronouncing the word.



Akyem Mafia



This term was mostly used by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) anytime they wanted to speak on an issue concerning the governing New Patriotic Party.



Aside from describing the NPP as running a family and friends government, they tagged the leader of NPP, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as an Akyem mafia.



This was widely used after the special prosecutor, Martin Amidu identified some anomalies in the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.



Flip-flop



People wonder where politicians learn their words from as they make use of some words that most Ghanaians have not heard of before.



This year, the latest to be released is flip-flop.



While the NDC was “flipping” to the stronghold of the NPP to get some seats and making accusations that some seats were stolen for the NPP, the NPP in shooting down the claims said, the NDC flopped.



DJ b) y3n nwom



Anytime one hears, DJ b) y3n nwom to wit, the Disk Jockey (DJ) should let the music flow, the first person that comes to mind is NDC’s Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor.



In a short video widely circulated on social media, the NDC stalwart was seen making that statement at a gathering.



This got him trending and Ghanaians, especially tweeps made use of it for comic purposes amidst heated argument.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.