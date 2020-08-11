Diasporian News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: NPP Tokyo

Tokyo NPP pleads with Akufo-Addo over ban on importation of right-hand vehicles

File photo: Some parked cars

Tokyo NPP chapter has in a letter written to the office of the president through Ghana’s embassy in Tokyo, Japan, appealed for the reconsideration of the ban on importation of Japanese made right-hand vehicles.



Alhaji Abdul Razak, chairman of the Tokyo chapter of the ruling NPP, expressed his worry over the ban of the importation of right-hand vehicles citing wrong timing, expected rise in unemployment and collapse of business as some of his reasons of petitioning the first gentleman of the land.



Below is the letter addressed to the Chief of Staff through the Ambassador



10th August, 2020



The Chief of Staff

Office of the President,

Republic of Ghana, Accra



Thru: His Excellency Mr. Frank Okyere

Ghana’s Ambassador to Japan



Dear Sir

HUMBLE APPEAL TO RE-CONSIDER BAN ON THE IMPORTATION OF MADE IN JAPAN RIGHT-HAND VEHICLES TO GHANA



I am writing in my capacity as a businessman in the automobile industry and NPP Tokyo Chapter Chairman, to humbly bring to your attention the possible effect of the new Customs Amendment Bill, 2020, for your consideration.



I write to join thousands of people who have expressed their discontentment about the timing of the bill. I am of the opinion that the timing is wrong as we face the election 2020, besides, this could create unemployment as the auto dealership might collapse. The great Kumasi Magazine and Abosey-Okai are likely to be affected heavily as their daily livelihood is being taken away from them with the implementation of the Customs Amendment Bill, 2020. The ban of salvaged cars is well understood but not the made-in-Japan right-hand vehicles. Japanese made cars are among the top-class cars worldwide. The engineers in Ghana have gained a lot of experience to change the right-hand drive with the lest effort. The value chain in the car industry has been a source of income for thousands of people including workers of Kumasi Magazine and Abosey-Okai.



The decision to ban the importation of right-hand vehicles to Ghana has gradually become unpopular and has brought discomfort among the Ghanaian community in Japan. The fear of losing members and floating voters in this year’s election is obvious, this may adversely affect the electoral fortunes of the party and erodes the gains the NPP has garnered over the last three and a half years.



On behalf of the thousands shedding tears, I humbly appeal to your office for immediate action that would stop the ban of right-hand vehicles from Japan to Ghana.



Yours Sincerely,

Alhaji Abdul Razak

(Chairman, NPP- Tokyo Chapter)



Cc:

1. The Director, Office of Diaspora Affairs, NPP Head Quarters

2. The General Secretary, New Patriotic Party, NPP Head Quarters

3. The H.E Ambassador Frank Okyere

4. The Minister, Trade and Industries

5. The Minister, Finance

6. The Director, Office of Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President

