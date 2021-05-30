Togbi Dzokoto Gligui journeys home

Regional News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: GNA

Togbui Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VI, Dufia of Anyako-Konu and Paramount Chief of Amugo/Wego (North Anlo) has journeyed home on Saturday aged 84.



Anyako community came alive on the day with a durbar of chiefs and people clad in red and black and a display of rich tradition and culture with a variety of drumming and dancing like the ever-popular ‘agbadza’ and ‘atsia’.



Togbui Dzokoto Gligui was laid in state from Thursday to offer the opportunity to chiefs, dignitaries, family and the general public to pay their last respects and to make way for the necessary rites to be performed to bid him farewell.



Rev Dr Emmanuel Adjei Komla Amey, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church, Ghana in a sermon during the burial service for the late chemical engineer, admonished all to be minded by the eternity of God and man’s frailty to live everyday like there would be no tomorrow.



He was happy that the Dufia of Anyako-Konu, Togbi gave his life to Christ and called on other traditional leaders and the people of Anlo to emulate his example and “walk in the Lord.”



“I want this prayer of Moses, “so teach us to number our days that we may gain a heart of wisdom,” to be Togbi’s last message to Anloland. Contemplate and meditate on it. It tells of how short human life is on earth yet full of labour and suffering. Let’s be good stewards and live the life well to impact society.”



Mrs Bernice Bless Abla Dzakpasu in a tribute described her late husband as “a very simple, down-to-earth and easy going gentleman” who surprisingly adapted to the restrictive life of a chief since 1988 and helped bring “so many changes to Anyako community and Anlo as a whole.”



“During your stay on this earth, you radiated peace, calmness, joy and love anytime we physically met in your presence. You were an extraordinary man with an extraordinary life and a good sense of humour. Trying to evaluate your life was always going to be a challenge as there was nothing conventional about you,” Mr Robert Dzakpasu, the son eulogised him.



There were other glowing tributes to Togbi including one from a London-based Noviha UK, an Ewe Welfare/Charitable Association formed in 1981 and to which he was a life patron, cited selflessness, generosity, humility and affable nature as his greatest hallmarks for which he would be sore sorely missed.



In attendance to witness the Millennium Excellence Award recipient’s final journey home, were a powerful delegation from Mr John Dramani Mahama, leader of the National Democratic Congress consisting Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Mr Asiedu Nketiah, Volta Region Members of Parliament and Regional Executives of the party and, a representative of the Regional Minister.



There were also Torgbui Gbordzor III, Dusifiaga of Anlo, Torgbui Addo VIII, Paramount Chief of Klikor, representatives of Ewe Council of Chiefs, the clergy including former Moderator of the EP Church and; dignitaries like Dr Sylvanus Kwashie Kuwor, Head of Department of Dance Studies, University of Ghana and Dr Samuel Elikem Nyamuame of University of Binghamton, USA.