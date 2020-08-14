Regional News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Togbega Komla Anipati V installed paramount chief of Mepe

Kingmakers of Mepe in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region last Tuesday performed all the necessary traditional and customary rites leading to the installation of Togbega Komla Anipati V, the new paramount chief of the area.



The short but impressive installation ceremony redefined the rich tradition and custom of the area with its corresponding display of their culture and heritage amidst fun-fare.



The Mepe traditional area which celebrates the annual Afenorto festival has suffered a protracted chieftaincy dispute for nearly 12 years now following the legibility of which gate ascended the throne.



The area has traditionally not seen peace and unity following the unrest associated with the abortive attempts at the installation of a new Paramount Chief in 2011 after the demise of Torgbega Kwao Anipati IV.



Notwithstanding, the chiefs and people of the area last Tuesday paved the way for the installation of Togbega Komla Anipati V known in private life as Morkli Ernest Komla.



The 43-year-old paramount chief holds an MBA in finance and currently the District Credit Officer at the MicroFinance and Small Loan Centre (MASLOC) having oversight responsibilities of four (4) districts.



He is married with three (3) children and a staunch member of the Assemblies of God Church.





