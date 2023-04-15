‘Tofiakwa’ – Mahama’s reaction after referring to NDC members as NPP

Politics of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Former President John Dramani Mahama committed a ‘blunder’ while addressing National Democratic Congress (NDC) members in a viral video.



The former president who was educating the members of the NDC on the party’s upcoming primaries, mistakenly referred to all the parliamentary hopefuls as members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



His reaction to the mistake was more priceless, leading to the crowd laughing their heads off.



“On May 13 there will be two ballot boxes here, the 1st will be the parliamentary, the 2nd will be the presidential.



“I’m told there are four aspirants including the member of parliament himself so we have five. All of them are NPP. Eh! Sorry,” he said.



“Tofiakwa,” the former president added as he was laughing together with the crowd.



