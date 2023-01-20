Today’s Weather Forecast – January 20, 2023

General News of Friday, 20 January 2023

Dry and slightly hazy weather will be observed over the country today with visibility ranging between 4km - 8km.



Misty conditions along the coast and forest zones will impair visibility in the early hours of the morning, but it is expected to improve from mid-morning.



Few cloud developments are expected along the coast and southwestern region leading to partly cloudy weather with slight chances for some isolated rains in the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)