General News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today’s Weather Forecast – February 9, 2023

Southern Ghana will be less dry compared to the northern and transition zones, while it remains hazy across the country, Ghana Meteo reports.

Few clouds will be observed later in the day over parts of the south, the report adds.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 27°C while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



NAY

