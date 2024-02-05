Today’s Weather Forecast – February 5, 2024

General News of Monday, 5 February 2024

The weather remains dry and hazy across the country, Ghana Meteo reports.



The intensity is higher over the northern and transition zones, the report adds.



Poor visibility ranging from 1km to 8km is expected across the country.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 35°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:




