You are here: HomeNews2024 02 22Article 1918196

General News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today’s Weather Forecast – February 22, 2024

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Sunny weather will displace the misty conditions over southern Ghana as the day progresses, Ghana Meteo reports.

Thunderstorms are anticipated later in the day over parts of the forest and coastal areas.

Over northern Ghana, hot and hazy weather is also expected during the day.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 27°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment