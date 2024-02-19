Today’s Weather Forecast – February 19, 2024

General News of Monday, 19 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Poor visibility will be experienced early this morning within southern Ghana's forest and high-ground areas, Ghana Meteo reports.
The report adds that hot and sunny weather is anticipated for most parts of the country during the day.
There’s also a chance of localised thunderstorms later in the day over southern Ghana.
The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.
Below is the full weather forecast for the day:
