You are here: HomeNews2024 02 19Article 1917571

General News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today’s Weather Forecast – February 19, 2024

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Poor visibility will be experienced early this morning within southern Ghana's forest and high-ground areas, Ghana Meteo reports.

The report adds that hot and sunny weather is anticipated for most parts of the country during the day.

There’s also a chance of localised thunderstorms later in the day over southern Ghana.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NAY

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment