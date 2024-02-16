You are here: HomeNews2024 02 16Article 1917177

Today’s Weather Forecast – February 16, 2024

Early morning mist over southern Ghana will be displaced by bright and sunny weather as the day unfolds, Ghana Meteo reports.

Cases of rain and thunder are anticipated within the forest and coastal areas later in the afternoon into the evening while hot, dry and hazy weather is expected over the north.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

