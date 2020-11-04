Politics of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Today in history: Don't abandon NDC - Julius Debrah begs Voltarians

then-Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah

Four years ago, the then-Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah appealed to the people of Volta to cast their votes in favour of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Addressing Voltarians at a campaign tour, he urged them not to betray the party by voting for their opponents as the region is noted to be the stronghold of the NDC.



Read the story orginally published in 2016 by ultimatefmonline.com below.



The Chief of Staff Julius Debrah is begging the people of Volta region not to betray their long time relationship with the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) promising better days for the region.



Mr. Debrah who is leading an NDC campaign team on a 4-day tour of the region to garner support for the re-election of President John Dramani Mahama, says Volta region is the home of the NDC party and as such cannot be ignored by its government.



He admits the party has done little to meet the infrastructural needs of the region which is known as electoral ‘World Bank’ of the ruling NDC in the area of infrastructure.



Addressing a durbar of Chiefs at Afadjato South constituency, the Chief of Staff urged electorate in the region not to desert their favorite party NDC in this crucial election hinting that the party has plans of changing its strategy in developing the region.



‘The NDC is the baby of the Volta Region, the founder of this party is from this region… as we all know Togbe even in our homes sometimes our wives may offend us, and if you are not careful, you may even end up throwing your hand. Your wife may get so angry and may pack her bag and luggage to her parents, as a good husband what you do is to go back to your father in law, go back to Togbe and say Togbe I beg you, I should have done better. So today I am here to speak on behalf of our party that truly when we look at the love you have shown us, and the support you have given us, I believe we could have done better’.



‘But like destiny some people get theirs in the morning, others get theirs in the afternoon and evening. Like the good saying he who laughs last laughs best. I stand here in front of all the paramount chiefs, Togbe, my brothers and sisters to assure you that we are never ever going to take your love for granted,’ he pledged.

