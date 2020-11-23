General News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Today in History: Otumfuo Osei Tutu II calls on Rawlings

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with former President Jerry John Rawlings

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II paid a courtesy call on the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings at this Ridge residence in Accra, on this day in 2019.



Accompanied by a retinue of chiefs and elders from the Manhyia Palace, Otumfuo Osei Tutu exchanged pleasantries with the former President, his family, staff, and some visiting African American school colleagues after which the two proceeded to hold private discussions.



The former President said the two discussed issues of national concern and thanked the Asantehene for making time to call on him in Accra.



The Asantehene also visited former President John Dramani Mahama to discuss critical issues and to also tap into his wise counsel.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu was in Accra to deliver a keynote lecture at the University of Professional Studies. The lecture which was delivered on Friday was on the theme “Leadership: Strengthening Democratic Institutions for National Development”.

