Today in History: Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings loses sister

Today marks exactly a year ago when the younger sister of former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, passed away.



The deceased, Nana Yaa Agyeman, was the wife of veteran journalist, Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Harruna Attah, who worked with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).



The late Nana Agyeman also served as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Namibia during John Mahama’s tenure in office as Ghana's president.



Read the full details of the story which was published by Ghanaweb on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, below:



Former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has lost her younger sister, Nana Yaa Agyeman.



The deceased who is the wife of veteran Ghanaian journalist Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Harruna Attah, Nana Yaa Agyeman, died on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) after a short illness.



According to Asaaseradio.com, Nana Yaa Agyeman died at age 62.



She left behind two daughters, Rahma and Ayesha Harruna Attah and a husband.



She worked with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and later served as an editor at the defunct Accra Daily Mail newspaper, owned by Harruna Attah, who also served as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Namibia in the John Mahama administration.



