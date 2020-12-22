Politics of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in History: My detractors have been shamed – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo in 2017 noted that people who wished he never got the opportunity to rule the country had been shamed.



According to him, the consistent propaganda deployed by his political opponents against him did not materialise.



He said this following his win in the 2016 elections amidst a keen contest.



President Akufo-Addo made this known at a meeting with the people of Asesewa, in the Upper Manya Krobo constituency.



Read the full story originally published on December 22, 2017 by Starrfmonline.com.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his electoral victory in the December 2016 elections has exposed the crude propaganda against him over the years, by his political opponents.



According to President Akufo-Addo, “during the elections, people were going around saying that the people of Krobo should not vote for us (in the NPP), because when they do, since I am an Akyem, I will come and sack the people of Krobo, and make them miserable. As you can see, nothing like that has happened, has it?” The President continued, “I am sure you can all tell now that they were lying against me. I can’t do that to the people of Krobo, and to the people of Dangme… I am very grateful for the support that you have given our party, and for the work that we are doing. That work will bring up our country up again.”



President Akufo-Addo made this known on Wednesday, 20th December, 2017, at Asesewa, in the Upper Manya Krobo constituency, when he began his 3-day tour of the Eastern Region.



With this visit to Upper Manya Krobo constituency being the third in 11 months, President Akufo-Addo told the Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sackitey II, that “I want Krobo-land to be part of NPP territory. So, I came here to say, once again, a big thank you. I thank you very much that you have given us Asesewa (Upper Manya Korobo constituency, in the December 2016 elections).”



The President told the gathering he is determined to use all his energies to build a progressive and prosperous Ghana, “a Ghana of our dreams”, and reiterated his commitment towards building a Ghana Beyond Aid.



Touching on the requests made Nene Sackitey II, President Akufo-Addo assured that, amongst others, the Asesewa town roads are about to undergo a complete rehabilitation and facelift.



Additionally, the construction of a new dining hall and classroom block for the Upper Manya Senior High School, as well as the request for the ambulance for the district, and the rehabilitation of the market, the President assured, “are going to be done one after the other.”



The President told the Konor of Manya Krobo and the gathering that “what matters for me is that all of us in Ghana, should stay united in our democracy. Our democracy allows us to have different points of views, different parties, but we should all stay united as Ghanaians over the Ghana project, and how we can develop our country in freedom.”



President Akufo-Addo, thus, appealed for the support of the people of Upper Manya and the people of Ghana, adding that “help me and let us move together.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.