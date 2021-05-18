Today in History: Kweku Baako receives 'death threat' over ‘Otumfuo remarks’

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Alhaji Mr Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has received barrage of SMS issuing him with threats of harm over comments he allegedly passed regarding the Ashanti Kingdom.



Mr Baako had said he’ll under no circumstance ever kneel before the revered Overlord of Asanteman, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



According to him, he is not a coward and there’ll be no justification for him to ever kneel before the Asantehene.



Speaking on Kokrokoo with Kwame Sefa Kayi, he praised the progressive vision of the Asante monarch and how they are friends but insisted that when it comes to kneeling down before Otumfuo, he won’t, as MyNewsGh.com then reported.



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako made the comment after some top executives of the New Patriotic Party who trooped to the Manhyia Palace to have a word with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II last week, had no choice than to kneel and beg after the angry King asked them to leave his Palace.



The NPP executives were led by acting General Secretary, John Boadu – who was in the region to campaign – Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, party Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, and Regional Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization, Kwabena Senkyire.



The Asantehene was reportedly angry over concerns that some members within the NPP government are attempting to pitch him [Asantehene] against the Ohyehene and Akyems.



Threats to harm Mr Baako



“I will come after you at Peace FM and deal with you. I will seize your bag of documents and burn them.”



The above is just one example of messages Mr Baako received over his remarks.



MyNewsGh.com confirmed this information from Kwaku Baako himself who was speaking to Randy Abbey on Good Morning Ghana. He said some of the threat messages he received came from social media users who abused him based on “ethnocentric pomposity”.



“Out there I have seen mounting attacks and threats on social media. I have seen a lot of attacks. Social media… , Mr Baako said.



“If you are man come to Kumasi and say those things on Hello FM”, another person baited him with a message.



Mr Baako has said that he spoke positively of the Otumfuo on the set day, except when it came to the kneeling part, he said he begged to differ.



That part, unfortunately, is what the media chose to highlight.



