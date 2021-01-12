General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in History: Kan Dapaah 'caught' lovey-doveying on duty with woman who isn't his wife

play videoNational Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah

It’s exactly a year since the brouhaha surrounding a reported compromising video involving the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah emerged.



Kan-Dapaah was reportedly captured on camera, showing off his romantic prowess outside of his marital home.



The minister, who was in dark-blue dotted pyjamas was seen giving a 360 turn as requested from a lady who wasn’t his wife.



The lady in question gave further instructions which the minister complied to, perhaps in a bid to prove his love for her.



The lady said, “…I want to see your pyjamas. I want to see the front, the back, like the way you did it yesterday… turn around and let me see it, is it trouser or shorts… raise your leg…”



Read the full story originally published on December 12, 2020 by www.ghanaweb.com.



Love, they say makes a person lose all senses. And it usually is no respecter of persons.



A video of National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, making the rounds on social media shows him sweet-talking a woman who by the look of things is not his wife.







The footage, which is a video call recorded by the unknown woman, details a lovestruck Kan Dapaah who helplessly takes orders from the lady whose face is not captured in the conversation.



The 66-year-old National Security boss who appeared to be in Europe on assignment was clad in dark-blue dotted pyjamas which he flaunted upon request by the unidentified lady.



“…I want to see your pyjamas. I want to see the front, the back, like the way you did it yesterday… Turn around and let me see it, is it trouser or shorts… raise your leg…” to which the minister obeys without complaint.



Mr. Kan Dapaah who seemed oblivious of the recording threw all caution to the wind requested for a hug from her, adding that a hug from her would ‘immediately put him to sleep’.



Further showing his romantic side, the minister informed her that he was going to take his bath and that they would do that together.



When asked whether he misses her, an enthusiastic minister quickly responded, “Of course, of course!” The conversation ends with Mr. Dapaah professing his love for his 'bae'.