Today in History: I curse Mahama any time the light goes off - Ursula

Communication Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The period of erratic power supply which characterized the John Dramani Mahama-led administration from 2012 - 2016 was one which irked not only ordinary Ghanaians but public personalities, as well.



One such individual is currently the Communication Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.



In an interaction with Accra-based Joy FM in 2015, she revealed that she cursed the then president John Mahama anytime her lights went off.



Speaking about frequent blackouts that had hit the nation then, the women’s advocate said, “any time the light goes off I curse my good friend President John Mahama.”



Ghana has battled with the problem of an erratic power supply with many deadlines to its end missed and a lot of businesses having to incur enormous costs in alternative power to keep them afloat. Others have resorted to downsizing to sustain their businesses.



The lawyer-cum-MP has been described as “an arrogant” personality but has parried such assertion, arguing people confuse “confidence and assertive with arrogance.”



Taking a swipe at her colleague MPs, she said many are in the lawmaking chamber who do not contribute to debates.



The assertive human rights activist categorically stated “some Members of Parliament are making up the numbers” because they do not add to any discourse in the House which could go a long way in shaping the future of Ghana.



“Some are working and others are not... some are there for the ride... I know my colleagues won’t be happy, but I will say it,” the outspoken lawmaker said on Joy FM’s personality profile show Thursday.



According to her, those who see parliament as a money-making venture end up regretting because it is “a place to serve”.



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful advised prospective MPs to come to Parliament with an aim to serve the nation.



She called on the government to speed up plans being implemented to solve the power crisis since it is affecting several businesses.





