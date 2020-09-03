General News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in History: Doctor rapes 52 girls in Anas sex video

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas

It emerged in September 2012 that a medical doctor who worked with a private clinic at Madina, Accra, was in the act of forcing his female patients to have unprotected sex with him right in his theatre.



This was revealed in a video which was secretly recorded by investigative journalist, Anas Aremyaw Anas. It also emerged that the victims had in separate instances gone to the clinic for surgical abortions. The doctor, after making them strip naked for the operation, forced them to have sex with him with an excuse that without the sex, the abortion would not be successful.



For over three months of the investigations, it was revealed and captured on camera that he had managed to have unprotected sex with about 52 women.



According to the details of the expose, the women who were between the ages of 20 – 40 years were charged various amounts from GH¢150 to GH¢400, depending on the term of the pregnancy.



He told the unsuspecting women, midway into the abortion, that unless an erected penis entered them, the exercise would be unsuccessful so they had no choice but to let him penetrate.



Read the full story originally published on September 3, 2012 on Ghanaweb



‘News One’ has watched a secretly recorded video that captures a Ghanaian Medical Student forcing his female patients to have unprotected sex with him right in his theatre.



The women, some of whom are known faces in society had gone to the clinic for surgical abortion at various times and the doctor, after making them strip naked for the operation, forced them to have sex with him with an excuse that without the sex, the abortion would not be successful.



The doctor is currently in police grips being prepared for court as investigations continue into the case. The must-watch video was secretly recorded by mysterious investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, at a private clinic located at Madina, a suburb of Accra. The scenes are mind-boggling and the acts brutal. The name of the clinic starts with the letter ’U’ but the full name would be withheld for now because the illegal acts of the doctor seem to have been secretly done on the blind side of the clinic’s management.



For the three month period that Anas and his team placed the secret cameras in the theater, the doctor was captured having a sex with over 52 different ladies who had gone to him for abortion. The women were aged between 20 and 40 years and were charged various amounts from GH150 to GH400, depending on the age of the pregnancy. He told the unsuspecting women, midway into the abortion, that unless an erected penis entered them, the exercise would be unsuccessful so they had no choice but to let him enter.



Interestingly, the doctor slept with all the women without using a condom and he bonked them standing, while they lay haplessly on the operation bench. Anas, in planting the camera, had to disguise himself as a cleaner and then later as a medical assistant sort of.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.