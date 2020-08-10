General News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in History: 29 'born again' Christians return their certificates to WAEC for cheating

File photo of some WASSCE candidates

In August 2017, 29 persons who claimed to have turned over a new leaf managed to canvass some attention and debate amongst Ghanaians.



These people, according to a statement released by the National Examination Committee had turned in their WAEC certificates after about 33 years, apparently over confessions of examination malpractices.



In their account, cheating in examination hall is a sin thus their decision as born again Christians to tender in their certificates in order to be forgiven by God.



Read the full story originally published on August 10, 2017, on Ghanaweb



Twenty-nine born again Christians have returned their results slips to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) after they had confessed of engaging in examination malpractice.



According to them, cheating in examination hall is a sin noting that as born again Christians they have decided to tender in their certificates in other to be forgiven by God.



The examination body in a statement released after its 62nd National Examination Committee meeting recently, stated that the 29 certificates returned by the born again Christians were among the examination council’s results issued 32 and 33years ago respectively.



They further disclosed that there were others which includes three that sat for the examinations in 2000, 2004, 2008, two each in 1992 and 2003 while one certificate each was returned by born again Christians who sat for the examination in 1984, 1985, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006 and 2012.



However, four certificates each were also returned by Christians who on their own confessed that they cheated while sitting for their exams in 2011 and 2013.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.