Politics of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in 2019: Kokofu exposes Sammy Gyamfi, says Akufo-Addo has given him two appointments

play videoFormer Member of Parliament for the Bantama Constituency, Henry Kwabena Kokofu

On this day November 10, 2019, former Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Henry Kwabena Kokofu, dismissed the claims that he has been sidelined by the ruling New Patriotic Party.



The claim that Kokofu had been neglected by the Akufo-Addo government despite his contributions to the party's victory in the 2016 elections, was made by the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi at a press conference.



However, the former MP refuted this claim in an interview with Accra-based Peace FM saying that the President had given him two appointments since he took over from the John Dramani Mahama's administration.



Read the full story originally published on January 31, 2006, on Ghanaweb



Former Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Henry Kwabena Kokofu has denied reports that the ruling government has been unfair to him as far as appointments are concerned.



The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi is reported to have stated at a press conference that even though Kokofu worked hard to bring the ruling government to power, he has not yet been given an appointment.



However on Friday's edition of Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kokofu debunked this claim insisting that President Akufo-Addo has given him two appointments.



"As we sit here, I am a member of the forestry commission governing board, Deputy CEO of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation and so the NDC should conduct its research well because if you use me as an example it collapses your debate. It is wrong to say that I have not been given an appointment," he said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.