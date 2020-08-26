General News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Today in 2018: Resign now or die from blood pressure - MzBel advises Akufo-Addo

Singer, MzBel

Ghanaian musician and party faithful of the National Democratic Congress, MzBel, in August 2018 advised president Akufo-Addo to resign from office or risk suffering “blood pressure” that can “kill him”.



According to the singer, the “grown man” was being misled by his appointees whom she believed were the contributing factor to his poor governance.



MzBel in an interview with blogger, ZionFlex stated that “Ghana is currently difficult because the governance of Nana Akufo-Addo’s government is bad. It will be best if Nana Addo resigns from the position. He is not up to the task and if he keeps staying in power, his people will make his blood pressure rise and that will kill him.”



“He is a grown man so if his appointees bring suggestions, he okays them and gives them the go-ahead then later he will come and say he has been misled. For his own good and for his own health he needs to resign,” she said.





Read the full story originally published on August 26, 2018 on GhanaWeb





Background



According to Mzbel, President Akufo-Addo has woefully failed Ghanaians as he has reneged on redeeming his numerous campaign promises and his inability to prove his worth as the man in charge of the affairs of the country.



Her comments follow the sacking of the Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko by President Akufo-Addo who claimed he was misled by the former into granting executive approval to the controversial Ameri deal before it was laid before Parliament.



The NDC loyalist, therefore, advised the First Man of the land to accept the fact that he is “a misleading president” and humbly hand over the Presidential seat back to former President John Dramani Mahama.



The ‘16 Years’ hitmaker believes Mr. Mahama is a more capable leader than Nana Akufo-Addo who she claims has so far done nothing to address the challenges the country is facing since he took over power in 2017.

