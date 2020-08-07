General News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Today in 2016: Ignore your critics, 2016 is a done deal – Ajumako Chief to Mahama

On August 7, 2016, exactly four months into the general election, the Omanhene of Ajumako Bisease, Nana Okofo Kwakora lifted high the hope of then-president, John Mahama when he declared that the “2016 elections won’t be a problem for him” adding that “God has already done it for him”.



According to Nana Okofo Kwakora, the impressive works of Mr Mahama in the field of infrastructure was good enough to fetch him four more years in office as president of Ghana, adding that the people of the Western Region were going to rally behind him.



“…he should go and rest and forget about it, it is done. We are not going to give him a percentage but we know what to do and so we will wait for him. He must not mind anybody, he should just continue working because his works will give him the votes. May God bless him for lifting the image of this community and may God bless the NDC and its officials here”.



However, the results of the 2016 elections were catastrophic for John Dramani Mahama as the National Democratic Congress was voted out of office after accumulating 44.53% of total votes cast as against the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo who won the elections with 53.72 % of votes.



The Omanhene of Ajumako Bisease in the Western region has said President John Mahama will win the upcoming December polls because of his performance in office.



According to Nana Okofo Kwakora, he and his subjects can assure the president of their absolute support and commitment to his victory as the elections draw closer.



Addressing chiefs and people of Ajumako at their annual festival, the chief said Mr. Mahama will win the elections because he has brought several developmental projects such as roads, schools, a nursing college among others to their community.



“I was abroad but decided to return for the festival because of the President. Unfortunately, he could not make it for this event; I would have danced with him on the floor today for all to see how we appreciate him.



“As for me and my people, we know what we are going to do. He should not worry, the 2016 elections won’t be a problem for him, God has already done it for him. So he should go to rest and forget about it, it is done. We are not going to give him a percentage but we know what do and so we will wait for him. He must not mind anybody, he should just continue working because his works will give him the votes. May God bless him for lifting the image of this community and may God bless the NDC and its officials here. ” the elated chief said.



Ghana goes to the polls on December 7 to elect a president and parliamentarians. President Mahama of the NDC and Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party are the frontrunners in the polls which watchers say may go into a runoff.





